US Open 2018: It's not easy, says Serena after beating sister Venus

Serena Williams raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory, equalling the most one-sided match in their long history

Serena Williams (right) consoles sister Venus after beating her in Round Three of the US Open on Friday. Pic/AFP

Going head-to-head with sister Venus for the 30th time brought out the best in Serena Williams as she hit top form at the US Open. Serena raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory, equalling the most one-sided match in their long history.

She will next face Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. "It's not easy," said Serena, 36. "She's my best friend, she means the world to me and she's so supportive of my career and I'm extremely supportive of her career. Every time she loses I feel like I lose. I love her with all my heart and she's the only reason I'm still out here. I owe everything to her."

Nadal survives scare

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal allayed fears over his knee and believes he will be stronger for the four-hour examination he came through against Karen Khachanov on

Saturday.

The Russian, 22, won the opening set of the third-round clash and served for the second, but Nadal fought back to win 5-7, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6.

Del Potro advances

Earlier, former champion Juan Martin del Potro reached the Last 16 for the sixth time on Friday with a 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 win over Spanish left-hander Fernando Verdasco.

Argentine third seed Del Potro, the 2009 US Open winner, goes on to face Borna Coric, the 20th seed from Croatia. Coric made the fourth round of a Slam for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

