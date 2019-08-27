US Open 2019: Sumit Nagal goes down fighting against Roger Federer

tennis

Roger Federer earned his 1,224 career victory after defeating India's Sumit Nagal in Round One of the US Open

Roger Federer of Switzerland shakes hands with Sumit Nagal of India after their Men's Singles first round match on day one of the 2019 US Open. Pic/ AFP

Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer went on to secure a spot in round 2 of the ongoing US Open on Monday after he beat India's world number 190 Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The Swiss third seed, who has won the US Open five times, was surprisingly rusty at the start and went on to produce 19 unforced errors and dropped the first set against Sumit Nagal. But the 38-year-old tennis veteran bounced back from the slow start and soon found his rhythm to pull off his 1,224th career victory and book a meeting with Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur in the next round of the US Open.

Playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, World No. 190 Nagal did not let such a huge clash overwhelm him and stayed focus. He delighted the crowd with his tennis display and also took the first set against the legendary Federer. Eventually, he went down but not without a fight, against the 20 Grand Slam record-holder Roger Federer.

According to renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Sumit Nagal is the first Indian tennis player to win a set against Roger Federer. Mohandas Menon shared an informative stats on his Twitter handle

Sumit Nagal first Indian to take a set off Roger Federer

Federer vs Indians

bt Rohan Bopanna 7-6 6-2 - @Halle 2006

bt Somdev Devvarman 6-3 6-3 - @Dubai 2011

bt Somdev Devvarman 6-2 6-1 6-1 #FrenchOpen 2013 (R2)

bt Sumit Nagal 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 #USOpen 2019#USOpen2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 27, 2019

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on August 26 took to Twitter to congratulate Sumeet Nagal for qualifying for the US Open 2019 main draws

And congratulations to @nagalsumit for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great @rogerfederer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and Goodluck ð®ð³ð — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2019

23-year-old Jhajjar-born Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal had to win three tough qualifying rounds in order to make it to the main draw of the US Open.

