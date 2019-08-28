US Open best chance to unseat 'Big Three', says Novak Djokovic

tennis

Novak Djokovic returns to Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in Round One of the US Open. Pic/AFP

New York: Defending champion Novak Djokovic said the timing of the US Open makes it the most unpredictable of the Grand Slams as the Serb made a promising start in his quest for a fourth title here.

The World No. 1, who has won four of the past five majors, brushed past Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round Monday. He is attempting to become the first back-to-back men's US Open winner since Roger Federer lifted the trophy five years running from 2004 to 2008.

Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal have combined to capture 11 successive and 54 of the last 65 Grand Slams, although success at Flushing Meadows has proved more accessible to those outside the "Big Three" than any other event. Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Juan Martin del Potro and Andy Roddick have all triumphed in New York, whereas only six titles have eluded tennis' most successful trio elsewhere dating back to Federer's 2003 Wimbledon victory.

"Well, maybe what I would point out is this Grand Slam is the last Grand Slam of the year.

"So some players maybe might have been more exhausted, less freshness in the legs, so to say, than is the case, for example, in Australia is the beginning of the season," said Djokovic.

"Because it's a long season, it's a lot of surfaces that you have to change and it takes a toll on your body. "So maybe that's the case why this tournament has provided some different names from the big three, big four that have won the major title."

