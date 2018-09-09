US Open: Djokovic sees off Nishikori to set up final date with Del Potro

tennis

With conditions much cooler than they have been for most of the tournament, Djokovic finally looked comfortable and responded with his best performance to defeat Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Novak Djokovic stayed on course for back-to-back Grand Slam titles by beating Kei Nishikori to set up a US Open final against Juan Martin del Potro. With conditions much cooler than they have been for most of the tournament, Djokovic finally looked comfortable and responded with his best performance to defeat Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The sixth seed will contest an eighth US Open final looking for his third title and 14th overall at Slams, which would put him level with Pete Sampras. Djokovic said: "It felt great. I thought I came in today from the first point with a great intensity, great focus.

"You have to execute the shots against Kei Nishikori, who is one of the quickest movers. You've got to make decisions really quick and I thought I played really, really well." It was the ninth consecutive Slam semi-final that Djokovic has won and sends him through to a 23rd final. "It means the world to me," he said. "Every time I accomplish something big I see a new mountain top around the corner. I don't see any limits."

