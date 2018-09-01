US Open: Elina Svitolina beats Wang Qiang

tennis

Elina Svitolina/Agency Photo

Ukrainian world No. 7 Elina Svitolina has advanced to the US Open round of 16 for the second straight year with a routine 6-4, 6-4 victory over China's Wang Qiang.

The 23-year-old Svitolina won the match in an hour and eight minutes on Friday, thanks to her more consistent baseline game and a perfect five-for-five conversion rate on break points, reports Efe news. Wang struck 19 winners to Svitolina's 14, but her 27 unforced errors (15 more than the Ukrainian) proved to be her undoing.

Next up for the No. 7 seed in the round of 16 of this hard-court Grand Slam event will be 28-year-old Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, a US Open quarter-finalist in 2016 and 2017. Svitolina won the players' only meeting 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in Cali, Colombia, although that match was played on clay five years ago.

