US Open: I'm getting there, says Serena Williams after Rd 1 win

tennis

Serena Williams was all-business on her return on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where she has lifted the trophy six times. "The first set was tight," Williams said

USA's Serena Williams. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to the US Open on Monday, opening her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-0 first-round victory over Magda Linette. Williams missed last year's edition as she gave birth to daughter Olympia on September 1.

She was all-business on her return on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where she has lifted the trophy six times. "The first set was tight," Williams said. "It was my first match back here so that wasn't the easiest. Once I got settled I started doing what I'm trying to do in practice. I think I'm getting there," added Williams.

Nadal through

Earlier, defending champion Rafael Nadal sent his close friend David Ferrer into Grand Slam retirement when his compatriot was forced to quit their first round match with an injury. Ferrer, a former world number three but now standing at a lowly 148, called it quits on a humid night when he led 4-3 with a break in the second set.

Andy is back

Meanwhile, Andy Murray marked his first Grand Slam tournament in 14 months with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over Australia's James Duckworth. Murray, the 2012 champion in New York and playing just his fifth tournament of the year after undergoing hip surgery in January, last featured in a major at Wimbledon in 2017.

