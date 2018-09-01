US Open: John Isner beats Dusan Lajovic to go through fourth round

tennis

John Isner/Agency Photo

John Isner of the United States defeated Serbias Dusan Lajovic in four sets to advance to the US Open Round of 16 at Flushing Meadows.

The 11th seeded American beat the world number 62 7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, the fifth time he has beaten the Serb in their six career meetings. Isner moves on to the fourth round, where he will face Milos Raonic, after he saw off Switzerland's 2016 champion Stanislas Wawrinka, reports Efe news.

