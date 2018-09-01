US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro beats Fernando Verdasco

tennis

Juan Martin Del Potro/Agency Photo

Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Spains Fernando Verdasco in three sets to advance to the US Open fourth round.

With the backing of a vocal contingent of Argentinian fans under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium, Del Potro held off a stern challenge from 31st seed Verdasco to ultimately prevail in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (8), 6-3 on Friday. The game was littered with long, gruelling rallies in which the Argentine repeatedly demonstrated his impressive power with big winners at crucial times, especially in the second set tie-breaker, reports Efe news.

A break in play after that dramatic end to the second set seemed to sap much of Verdasco's remaining energy, as he never looked likely to mount a comeback in the third. World number three Del Potro moves on to the Round of 16, where he will face Croatia's Borna Coric.

