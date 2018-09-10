US Open: Murray, Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

tennis

Asked about the secret of his success, Murray said: "Pick the best partner. I've got a good talent for that I guess. I've had an amazing two weeks. Today things were going against us, we fought really hard to try to get back into the match."

Britain's Jamie Murray and USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands pose with the trophy after winning the mixed doubles final on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray won the US Open mixed doubles title on Saturday with a 2-6, 6-3, 11-9 victory over Alicija Rosolska and Nikola Mektic. For British player Murray, it was a second successive mixed title in New York having teamed up with Martina Hingis in 2017.

Murray has now won four Grand Slam mixed doubles titles, three in the last five tournaments, to add to the two men's doubles titles he won with Bruno Soares in 2016. For American Mattek-Sands, 33, who has five women's doubles titles at the Slams, it was an emotional win, coming just over a year since she suffered a knee injury at Wimbledon.

