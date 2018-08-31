US Open: No one knows the rules, says angry Andy Murray

tennis

Murray fumes over Verdasco's illicit talk with coaches during break in Rd 2

Britain's Andy Murray reacts after his Round Two loss to Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the US Open yesterday. Pic/AFP

Andy Murray suggested opponent Fernando Verdasco was lying after a row over illicit coaching erupted following their second-round clash at the US Open. The high temperatures and humidity this week led tournament organisers to introduce a new rule permitting a 10-minute break between the third and fourth sets during men's matches.

Players are not allowed to talk to their coaches, which is exactly what Murray said he saw Verdasco doing after finishing a cold shower. The Scot was furious that it was he who alerted officials to the incident, telling umpire Nico Helwerth when he returned to the court: "I had to tell them because no-one knows the f***ing rules."



Fernando Verdasco

Discussing the matter after Verdasco's 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory, Murray said: "I went and told the supervisor. I said, 'What are you guys doing? I mean, there's clear rules here and you're allowing this to take place. I don't get it.' Then he ran through, 'Oh, you're not allowed to speak.' They obviously weren't in there for long, but you've got to do better than that. This is one of the biggest events in the world."

Verdasco flatly denied any such rule breach "Obviously if Andy says that, I don't want to say that he lies, but I didn't talk one word with my coach. I know the rule and I don't want to be the one breaking it." With the organisers unable to shed any light on what happened, it was a case of one man's word against the other.

