US Open to consider pregnant tennis stars during seeding

US tennis ace Serena Williams with daughter Alexis Olympia Jr

The US Open will start considering pregnancy situations when making seedings, so players aren't penalised for starting families, US Tennis Association president Katrina Adams said in a New York Times report.

The change comes after criticism of French Open officials for how they handled the case of former World No. 1 Serena Williams in her Grand Slam return last month after giving birth to a daughter last September. "It's the right thing to do for these mothers that are coming back," Adams told the Times. "We think it's a good message for our current female players and future players. It's OK to go out and be a woman and become a mother and then come back to your job and I think that's a bigger message."

