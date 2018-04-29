US places India on priority watch list on IP protection

In its latest 2018 Special 301 Report, the US Trade Representative has placed 12 countries on its Priority Watch List



India will continue to remain on the US' Priority Watch List for longstanding challenges in its IP framework and lack of sufficient measurable progress, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said, alleging that the country remains one of the world's most challenging major economies in the area.

In its latest 2018 Special 301 Report, the US Trade Representative has placed 12 countries on its Priority Watch List. In addition to India, other countries on the list are Algeria, Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela. The IP issues will be the subject of bilateral engagement, the USTR said.

