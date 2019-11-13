US prepares for Arctic Blast, record low temps

New York: The US is readying for a Siberia kind of week ahead with an Arctic Blast likely to set record-low temperatures all the way from areas east of the Rocky Mountains to the North East states. Snow is already blanketing the Midwest, Colorado and northern New England and at least a 1,000 flights have been cancelled from Chicago's two big airports on Monday alone. The National Weather Service said that it was the coldest it could be in November in the US.

Chicago recorded a -6 degrees Celsius by 6 pm on Monday. The city is already at a full seven degrees lower than the previous record set for November 12. Snow is forecast from the upper midwest to the interior north east starting on Tuesday. Temperatures in New York are set to plummet to 0 degrees Celsius by late Tuesday. Malta, Montana was America's coldest spot on Monday at -24F.

An American Airlines flight slid off a snowy runway on Monday after landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. None of the 38 passengers and three crew members were injured. By early afternoon Monday, nearly 450 flights in and out of Chicago airport were already cancelled.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever