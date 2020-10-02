US President Donald Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19, will quarantine

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he and his wife Melania have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together," he said in a tweet.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier, Trump had said that he was tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results after one of his closest White House aide contracted the virus, according to media reports.

White House adviser Hope Hicks, one of the closest to Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, an informed source told The Hill news website on Thursday.

She had travelled with the President on Air Force One earlier this week, the source added.

Taking to Twitter after the interview, the President said: "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible.”

Also in a statement, a White House official said contact tracing has been done, "and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made", The Hill news website reported

Trump has events scheduled for Friday in Florida and Saturday in Wisconsin.

Hicks is the latest White House aide to test positive for the virus which has so far infected 7,277,352 people in the US and killed 207,791 others, making it the worst-hit country in the world.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien had tested positive, as well as a White House valet who serves the President.

Katie Miller, the Vice President's communications director and the wife of Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller, were also infected.

(With inputs from agency)

