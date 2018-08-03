US President Donald Trump blasts media in rally

international

The President cited multiple examples of what he called "fake news", including saying the "fake news refused to call" Pennsylvania for him during the 2016 presidential election, reports The Hill magazine

US President Donald Trump blasted the media and "fake news" at a rally in Pennsylvania after a row between the White House Press Secretary and a CNN reporter.

The rally on Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre took place just hours after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at a press briefing, refused to say the media is not the enemy of the people after being pressed to make the statement by CNN reporter Jim Acosta. "Whatever happened to fair press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?" Trump asked, to which the crowd responded with boos and jeers, with some chanting "CNN sucks".

"It's ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the President for his rhetoric when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country." Acosta walked out of after Sanders wouldn't make the statement.

