US President Donald Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

Published: Jul 30, 2020, 19:03 IST | AP | Washington

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration

US president Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a ‘delay’ to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he said in another tweet.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

