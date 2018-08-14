US President Donald Trump says 'crazy animals' responsible for London attack

international

The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene by armed officers. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in police custody

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump called the individual who rammed his car into pedestrians and cyclists in an apparent terror attack in London as "crazy animals", saying perpetrators of such attacks must be dealt with through "toughness and strength".

"Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!," Trump tweeted. The speeding car crashed into security barriers outside the UK's Parliament in London during rush hour, injuring two persons. Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command is treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

