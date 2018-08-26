US President Donald Trump slams Attorney General Jeff Sessions

international

Donald Trump/Agency Photo

US President Donald Trump has publicly slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying that Sessions does not understand what was happening under him at the Department of Justice.

"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn't allow politics to influence him only because he doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems (Democrats) are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No collusion!"

Trump has frequently criticised Sessions over the Attorney General's decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. The President reinitiated his feud with Sessions in an interview with Fox News on Thursday, saying that the Attorney General "never took control" of the Justice Department.

Sessions, in a rare, strongly worded statement, responded: "While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. "I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda."

Over the past year and a half, Trump has broached the idea of firing Sessions several times, CNN quoted informed sources as saying. Each time his aides and advisers have staved off his impulse, arguing to the President that such a move could damage him politically and present further problems with special counsel Robert Mueller.

