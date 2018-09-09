US President Donald Trump's star restored in Hollywood Walk of Fame

international

Donald Trump/Agency Photo

US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame here has been restored after it was vandalized twice and asked to be removed by the city council.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which is in charge of placing the stars, issued a statement on Saturday urging people to show their political opinions in democratic ways instead of by destroying public property, reports Xinhua news agency. "The stars, once installed, are considered part of the historic fabric of the Walk," Leron Gubler, President and CEO of the group, said in the statement. "Our democracy is based on respect for the law."

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the professional contributions of the inductees. There are more than 2,600 stars installed along the 15 blocks of the Walk on Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks on the Vine Street, which attract more than 10 million visitors annually. Trump received the star in 2007 for hosting NBC's popular TV show "The Apprentice".

However, the star had been vandalized repeatedly in recent years. In the most recent incident in July, the star was obliterated by pick axes. The City Council of West Hollywood, where the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located, voted unanimously and passed a resolution last month, asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump's star "due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state and country".

