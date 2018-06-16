US puts 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods
Donald Trump warns of 'additional tariffs' should China retaliate with countermeasures on American exports
US President Donald Trump yesterday announced stiff tariffs of 25 per cent targeting $50 billion in Chinese imports, saying the "very unfair" situation is "no longer sustainable", raising the possibility of a trade war between the world's two largest economies. Making good on a pledge to punish the alleged theft of American intellectual property, Trump warned in a statement of "additional tariffs" if China hits back with tit-for-tat duties on American goods and services exports.
At least initially, though, the new tariffs will not cover the full $50 billion in trade that the White House had threatened in March. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Friday the United States would begin collecting duties on 818 Chinese imports valued at $34 billion as of July 6. A second tranche of 284 goods valued at $16 billion — which would bring the total to $50 billion — will undergo an additional process of review, according to the trade representative's office.
"The US can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices," Trump said. "These tariffs are essential to preventing further unfair transfers of technology and intellectual property to China, which will protect American jobs."
USD 50bn
Worth of Chinese goods on which tariffs are imposed
China retaliates
Reacting to US President Donald Trump's latest announcement, China responded swiftly, saying it has imposed "equal" tariffs on American products. "We will immediately launch tax measures of equal scale and equal strength," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its web site which also called on other countries to "take collective action" against this "outdated and backward behaviour."
