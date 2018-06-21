US quits 'cesspool' UN human rights council

The US envoy to UN, Nikki Haley, says council is 'protector of human rights abusers' that targets Israel in particular and ignores atrocities elsewhere

Nikki Haley (left) with Mike Pompeo. Pic/AFP

The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council yesterday, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its members and its alleged "unrelenting bias" against Israel.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, came to Washington to announce the decision alongside President Donald Trump's top diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Both insisted the US would remain a leading champion of human rights, but for many, the decision will reflect Trump's general hostility to the world body and to multilateral diplomacy in general.

The announcement came after the top UN human rights official criticised Washington for separating migrant children from their parents who are seeking asylum after crossing into the country from Mexico. But Haley and Pompeo stressed the decision had been made after a long year of efforts to shame the council into reform and to remove member states that themselves commit abuses.

