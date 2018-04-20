US regulator orders mass inspections of jet engines
Signs of metal fatigue were found where the fan blade separated from the engine. Pic/AFP
The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it would order inspection of some 220 jet engines after investigators said a broken fan blade started off an engine explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight, shattering a window and killing a passenger.
The order, called an air-worthiness directive, would require an ultrasonic inspection within the next six months of the fan blades on all CFM56-7B engines that have accrued a certain number of takeoffs. Bank executive Jennifer Riordan, 43, was killed in the engine explosion.
220
No. of jet engines that will be inspected
