US Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amidst sexual harassment reports

United States Representative for Texas Blake Farenthold resigned from his post on Friday amidst the allegation of sexual harassment and improper behaviour, leveled by his former aide



Representational picture

United States Representative for Texas Blake Farenthold resigned from his post on Friday amidst the allegation of sexual harassment and improper behaviour, leveled by his former aide. It was reported that Farenthold had used taxpayer money to pay a settlement to his former aide, Lauren Greene, who accused the Texas Republican of sexual harassment.

While addressing the media, Farenthold depicted his satisfaction towards his work for the Congress before quitting from his post. In 2017, the House Ethics Committee had announced to initiate an investigation against Farenthold over the allegations. Greene earlier received $84,000 settlement after she sued Farenthold in December 2014 for gender discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Though, Farenthold had continued to deny such allegations but have taken the responsibility for the use of inappropriate language and his role in creating a hostile workplace. He also vowed to pay back the taxpayer's money used to make settlements with the aide.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever