US, Saudi, UAE security advisors meet to counter Iran

The White House said in a statement that security officials of the three nations talked about issues of strategic importance to the three countries



Representation pic

The national security advisors of the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met at the White House on Friday to discuss joint efforts to counter the "Iranian regime's malign influence and provocative behavior." The White House said in a statement that security officials of the three nations talked about issues of strategic importance to the three countries.

Senior officials from the US Departments of State, Defense, the Treasury and the intelligence community participated in the meeting, Xinhua reported. The leaders agreed to meet trilaterally on a regular basis to develop and implement joint frameworks to mitigate threats to regional security and to bring greater peace, stability and prosperity to the Middle East.

"Additionally, the National Security Advisor of Afghanistan joined a session focused on discussing ways the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE can partner with Afghanistan to support the Afghan government and set conditions for an enduring peace settlement," said the White House. Also on Friday, the US sanctioned an Iranian entity and 10 individuals over "malicious cyber-enabled activities," saying the hackers worked at the behest of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the US measures were "illegal and provocative," proving the US inherent hostility against Tehran. It also condemned Saudi Arabia's allegations that Iran "is the source of terror and extremism," saying that Saudi Arabia itself was the "essential source and cause of terrorism and extremism.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever