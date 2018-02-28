US says India, Pakistan would have to sit and talk on border tension

India and Pakistan need to sit and talk about their ongoing border tension, the Trump Administration said today. "We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that



Representation pic

India and Pakistan need to sit and talk about their ongoing border tension, the Trump Administration said today. "We think that both sides would certainly have to sit down and have talks about that," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

She was responding to a question on what role the US can play to ease down the tensions between the two neighbouring countries. The Indian and Pakistan issue was also raked up by a top American general at the US Congress. "The enduring tension between the nuclear powers of India and Pakistan remains unreconciled," General Joseph Votel, Commander of the US Central Command, said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go