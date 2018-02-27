US says talks with North Korea must lead to denuclearisation

The White House has said it would wait and see whether a new overture by North Korea for talks with the US means it is serious about disarming, a step President Donald Trump and other world leaders agree must be the outcome of any future dialogue



US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump led the US delegation attending the Olympic games in South Korea. Pic/AP

"We will see," was the response from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was on the Korean peninsula today as a member of the US delegation attending the Olympic games in South Korea. The delegation was led by Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter. Sanders said President Trump remains committed to achieving the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation" of the peninsula and that his "maximum pressure campaign" against North Korea must continue until it abandons its nuclear and missile programmes.

During the closing ceremony for the games, the office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced that a North Korean delegate to the Olympics said his country is willing to hold talks with the US. The North's delegation also agreed that "South-North relations and US-North Korean relations should be improved together," the statement said.

Sanders said the US, South Korea and the international community "broadly agree" that denuclearisation must be the outcome of any dialogue with North Korea. She said North Korea has a bright path ahead of it if it chooses denuclearisation. "We will see if Pyongyang's message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps along the path to denuclearisation," she said in a written statement.