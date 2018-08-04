US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces $300 mn investments in Asia-Pacific
He also met with his counterparts from other countries taking part in the Asean-US meet, Efe news reported
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced an investment of nearly $300 million to boost cooperation and security in the Asia-Pacific region.
The investment would "strengthen maritime security, humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping capabilities, and enhance programs to counter transnational threats", Pompeo said at a press conference in Singapore on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.
He also met with his counterparts from other countries taking part in the Asean-US meet, Efe news reported. North Korea and the need to maintain sanctions on the Kim Jong-un regime is expected to dominate his agenda.
