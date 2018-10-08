US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

international

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said China hoped the meeting would help renew "mutual trust" between the two countries after "the wrongdoing of the US"

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on October 8, 2018. (Photo by Daisuke Suzuki / POOL / AFP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here to discuss developments in North Korea's denuclearization amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Pompeo met Wang during the last stop of his Asia tour, which began in Tokyo and also took him to Pyongyang and Seoul, to prepare a new summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump following the one held in Singapore in June, reports Efe news. Pompeo and Wang will also discuss trade tensions between China and the US, which have seen both nations impose tariffs on imported goods.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said China hoped the meeting would help renew "mutual trust" between the two countries after "the wrongdoing of the US". "We believe the wrongdoing of the US on certain issues was not conducive for US-China cooperation, and we hope they will come back onto the right track of working with the Chinese side (towards) healthy relations between the two," Lu said. In addition to the escalating trade dispute, Trump recently accused Beijing of attempting to interfere in the US midterm elections scheduled for November.

