US Senate approves Pompeo as secretary of state

Apr 26, 2018, 22:59 IST | AFP

Pompeo, who has earned Trump's confidence after a year at the CIA, was accused by Democrats of being too bellicose and harbouring deep anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ sentiments

The US Senate voted on Thursday to approve former CIA director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state Thursday after a bruising battle by Democrats against President Donald Trump's nominee.

The approval came in time for Pompeo to lead the US delegation to NATO foreign minister talks in Brussels this weekend and to arrange a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming months.

