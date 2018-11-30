US senators defy Trump to send rebuke to Saudis over Yemen, Khashoggi

international

By a bipartisan 63-37 vote, the Senate opted to move forward with legislation calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen

Defying President Donald Trump, senators sent a strong signal that they want to punish Saudi Arabia for its role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. By a bipartisan 63-37 vote, the Senate opted to move forward with legislation calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The vote on Wednesday was a rebuke not only to Saudi Arabia but also to Trump's administration, which has made clear it does not want to torpedo the long-standing U.S. relationship with Riyadh. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis both came to Capitol Hill to urgently lobby against the resolution. Wednesday's procedural vote sets up a floor debate on the resolution next week. It would be largely a symbolic move.

'Haven't ruled out pardon for Paul'

US President Donald Trump has said that a pardon for Paul Manafort is "not off the table," while stating that it has never been discussed by him before. "It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" he said during an interview. Trump's statements come just a few days after Mueller claimed that Manafort had breached his plea agreement with the Justice Department by lying to him and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

