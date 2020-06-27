US shooting: St. Louis rapper Huey killed in Missouri
Huey was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, 'Pop, Lock & Drop It'
A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch. Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, 'Pop, Lock & Drop It'. It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube. A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.
Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects
