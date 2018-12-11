US shouldn't give a dollar to Pakistan: Nikki Haley

international

The US ambassador to UN blamed Pak for harbouring terrorists despite aid

Nikki Haley

In an interview to The Atlantic, the outgoing United States Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley stated that the US should not give any financial aid to Pakistan until it stops harbouring terrorism on its land. Haley said, "Giving them over a billion dollars, and they continue to harbour terrorists that turn around and kill our soldiers. That's never okay. We shouldn't even give them a dollar until they correct it."

The outgoing envoy also asserted that Pakistan should be given guidelines to handle terrorism before handing over any financial help. "Tell them, 'You have to do these things before we will even start to help you with your military or start to help you on counter-terrorism.' It's those types of things that you really want to kind of look at," Haley emphasised.

Haley stated that foreign aid should be more transactional and the US should offer it to nations who reflect goodwill. In September, Pentagon had decided to cancel financial aid worth $300 million to Pakistan due to growing concerns regarding its failure to combat terrorism.



US President Donald Trump

Trump commits to $750 bn defence budget

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a request from Defence Secretary James Mattis to propose a defence budget of $750 billion for the coming year, according to an administration official.

Last week, Trump appeared to call the Defence Department budget of $716 billion "crazy" in a tweet. The next day Mattis and key Republican lawmakers met the President to discuss military funding.

The agreement on the $750 billion budget came out of the meeting on December 4, which was attended by Trump, Mattis and the chairmen of the House and Senate Armed Services committees.

"The President fully supports the National Defence Strategy and continuing to rebuild the military," the administration official said. The meeting came as the Trump administration floated a five per cent cut to the Defence Department, reducing the defence budget from $716 billion allocated in 2019 to $700 billion in 2020 as part of a federal government-wide effort to reduce the deficit.

