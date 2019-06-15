US sprinter Christian Coleman storms to season-best 100m timing

other-sports

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene, a two-time Olympic champion, dominated the women's high jump with 2.01m, a best for the season and her first height over 2m in 2019

US sprinter Christian Coleman

Oslo: American sprinter Christian Coleman stormed to the best 100m time of the year on Thursday at the Oslo Diamond League meeting. Coleman timed 9.85sec with Xie Zhenye of China in second spot in 10.01sec and fellow American Michael Rodgers in third with a time of 10.04.

Until Thursday, Coleman had shared a season best of 9.86sec with compatriot Noah Lyles and Divine Oduduru of Nigeria. Russia's Mariya Lasitskene, a two-time Olympic champion, dominated the women's high jump with 2.01m, a best for the season and her first height over 2m in 2019.

It was her 34th career win against just one loss since the Rio Olympics of 2016, a tournament from which she was barred along with the entire Russian track and field team in the fall-out from the country's state-sponsored doping scandal. The 24-year-old's win came just three days afer she called on officials implicated in the ongoing controversy at home to reform or quit.

"All of these people think that athletes don't see or understand anything, and their business is only to jump and keep quiet," Lasitskene wrote in an unusually exasperated Instagram post. "I hope that people implicated in this never-ending shame spectacle find the courage to quit." American 19-year-old teenager Sydney McLaughlin won the women's 400m hurdles in 54.16 with Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in second in 54.35. World championship silver medallist Shamier Little, also of the United States, was third in 54.92.

Karsten Warholm brought the home crowd to its feet by setting a new European record in the men's 400m hurdles in a time of 47.33sec, beating the old mark of 47.37sec set by Stephane Diagana in 1995. Warholm, 23, finished ahead of Ireland's Thomas Barr (49.11) and Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands (49.12).

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates