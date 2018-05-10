US stocks rally after Donald Trump's Iran n-deal decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 182.33 points, or 0.75 percent, to 24,542.54. The S&P 500 was up 25.87 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,697.79



US stocks ended higher on Wednesday as Wall Street continued to digest US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 182.33 points, or 0.75 percent, to 24,542.54. The S&P 500 was up 25.87 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,697.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 73.00 points, or 1.00 percent, to 7,339.91, Xinhua reported.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Trump announced the exit, adding he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran.

Some analysts said Trump's decision could send oil prices higher, which would impact companies' earnings.

Oil prices surged Wednesday after Trump's decision, with both US oil and Brent crude jumping above 3 percent.

Lifted by the rising oil prices, the energy sector jumped 2.03 percent as the biggest advancer among the S&P 500's eleven sectors.

On the economic front, the Producer Price Index for final demand rose 0.1 percent in April, seasonally adjusted, missing market consensus of a 0.3-percent gain, the US Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

In corporate news, shares of Walt Disney, a Dow component, fell 1.79 percent to $99.97 apiece on Wednesday even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

