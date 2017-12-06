US Supreme Court backs POTUS's ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries

Top court backs POTUS's controversial ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries

In a major triumph for US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has backed his controversial travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries, asserting that its immediate enforcement can go into full effect pending appeal. The travel ban is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January. As a result of Monday's ruling, Trump's travel ban can take full effect while legal challenges proceed. Seven of the nine judges lifted restrictions on the travel ban imposed by other courts earlier. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor said they would have denied the government's request. The court gave no reason for its decision, but said it expected lower court review of the executive orders to proceed quickly.

Trump's travel ban was challenged by Hawaii and American Civil Liberties Union in separate lawsuits. It also attracted widespread protests, like this one in New York city. Representation pic/afp

"We are not surprised by the Supreme Court's decision permitting immediate enforcement of the President's proclamation limiting travel from countries presenting heightened risks of terrorism," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.