US team in North Korea to discuss Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un

A team of officials from the US, headed by former US Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim, on Sunday crossed into North Korea to talk about the preparations for a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, media reported.

Sung Kim, an ex-nuclear negotiator, was summoned from his present posting as US Ambassador to the Philippines to talk with North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the Washington Post reported.

