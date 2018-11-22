US tennis ace Venus Williams settles wrongful death crash case

tennis

Court records show that tennis star Venus Williams has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal car crash in Florida. Palm Beach County court records show that the case was closed last week.

Terms of the agreement between Williams and the estate of Jerome Barson weren't included in the documents. Palm Beach Gardens police previously cleared both Williams and Barson's wife, Linda, in the June 2017 crash that fatally injured Barson.

Investigators say video shows Williams had a green light when she entered a busy intersection, but a car turned left in front of her, forcing her to stop.

Williams then tried to get fully across, but the Barsons' light turned green and their car slammed into Williams' SUV. Jerome Barson died 13 days after the crash. Attorneys for Williams and the Barsons didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

