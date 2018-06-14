US tennis star Sam Querrey gets married to his girlfriend Abby Dixon

US tennis star Sam Querrey posted this picture with wife Abby and their dog Lou on Instagram

Sam Querrey with girlfriend Abby Dixon

US tennis star Sam Querrey got married to his girlfriend Abby Dixon recently at Fort Pierce in Florida recently. He posted this picture with wife Abby and their dog Lou on Instagram and captioned it, "Pretty cool day." A video of the couple dancing together post their nuptials went viral on social media. Before the French Open, Querrey had said that he would postpone his wedding if he reached the men's doubles final alongside Mike Bryan, but they lost in the first round.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates