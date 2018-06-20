US threatens China with extra tariffs

China slams Donald Trump's trade threats as 'blackmail'

Donald Trump said he was pushing forward with fresh measures over Beijing's 'unacceptable' move to raise its own tariffs. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump escalated a growing trade war with China by unveiling plans yesterday to impose 10 per cent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

With the world's two largest economies already engaged in a confrontation long feared by markets and industry, Trump said he was pushing forward with fresh punitive measures over Beijing's "unacceptable" move to raise its own tariffs.

"Further action must be taken to encourage China to change its unfair practices, open its market to US goods and accept a more balanced trade relationship," Trump said.

Trump warned that after the new measures are in place — on top of existing 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports — tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods would go forward "if China increases its tariffs yet again." China said Trump's threat to impose additional tariffs was "blackmail" and warned it was prepared to take countermeasures if US goes through with them.

