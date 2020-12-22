US vaccination: People over 75, essential staff next in line

Boxes containing the Moderna vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Mississippi, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

A federal advisory panel recommended on Sunday that people 75, who number about 20 million, and older and essential workers should be next in line for COVID-19 shots, while a second vaccine began rolling out to hospitals as the nation works to get the pandemic under control.

5.56 lakh vaccinated so far

The two developments came amid a vaccination program that began only in the last week and has given initial shots to about 5,56,000 Americans, according to the CDC.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech already is being distributed, and regulators last week gave approval to the one from Moderna Inc. that began shipping Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said health care workers and nursing home residents - about 24 million people - should be at the very front of the line for the vaccines.

The essential workers include firefighters and police; teachers and school staff; those working in food, agricultural and manufacturing sectors; corrections workers; US Postal Service employees; public transit workers; and grocery store workers.

Interpol expects jump in crime

Interpol chief Juergen Stock predicted on Monday a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the pandemic. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments," Stock said.

