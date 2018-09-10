US Vice-President Mike Pence calls Obama's criticism of Donald Trump 'very disappointing'

international

US Vice President Mike Pence has criticized former President Barack Obama for breaking with tradition and giving a speech filled with criticism of President Donald Trump. "It was very disappointing to see President Obama break with the tradition of former presidents and become so political and roll out the same tired arguments that he and liberals have made over the last eight years," Pence said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Pence said Obama's criticism would draw a favourable contrast between Democrats and Republicans in the campaign. "The truth is, the American people in 2016 rejected the policy and direction of Barack Obama when they elected President Donald Trump," he said. In a speech Friday at the University of Illinois, Obama offered his most pointed criticism yet of Trump, accusing him of cozying up to Russia, emboldening white supremacists and polarizing the nation. The speech kicked off Obama's campaigning on behalf of fellow Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

"You happen to be coming of age amid backlash to progress," Obama told the students. "It did not start with Donald Trump, he is a symptom, not the cause. He is just capitalizing on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years," the former President said. Trump ridiculed the speech at a during a fundraiser in North Dakota the same day. "I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep... "I found that he's very, very good for sleeping," he said.

