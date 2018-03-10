US wants "concrete and verifiable actions" before Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meet

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated on Friday that the US President would only commit to the scheduled meeting with Kim Jong Un if North Korea can prove "concrete and verifiable actions" towards de-nuclearisation



Donald Trump. Pic/ AFP

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stated on Friday that the US President would only commit to the scheduled meeting with Kim Jong Un if North Korea can prove "concrete and verifiable actions" towards de-nuclearisation. "Let's be very clear, the United States has made zero concessions," Sanders said

"We have to see concrete and verifiable actions take place," she added. South Korea National Security advisor Chung Eui-yong, who also led a delegation to the White House, on Thursday made the surprise announcement that North Korean leader Kim was `committed¿ to de-nuclearisation. He also claimed President Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim and the two would meet by May.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever