US warns North Korea over 'Christmas gift'

In this photo taken on July 4, 2017, Pyongyang residents watch the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The US has warned the Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea of consequences if it makes good on threats of a spectacular missile test in the New Year. Pic/AFP

United Nations: The United States on Wednesday warned North Korea of consequences if it makes good on threats of a spectacular weapons test in the New Year, while offering flexibility if it stays in talks.

Frustrated by the lack of sanctions relief after three summits with President Donald Trump, North Korea has vowed an ominous "Christmas gift" if the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

At the UN Security Council, the US ambassador, Kelly Craft, voiced concern that North Korea was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles "which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons.

"Missile and nuclear testing will not bring the DPRK greater security," Craft said. "We trust that the DPRK will turn away from further hostility and threats, and instead make a bold decision to engage with us," she said.

Hinting at further sanctions, Craft said, "If events prove otherwise, we, this Security Council, must all be prepared to act accordingly." She called North Korea's persistent shorter-range tests "deeply counterproductive" and, in an unusually direct condemnation by the United States, said they violated UN Security Council resolutions.

'US reprimanded Pakistan'

The US reprimanded Pakistan Air Force chief in August for misusing F-16 fighter jets by undermining their shared security platforms and infrastructures, a media report here has said, months after the Indian Air Force shot down an F-16 jet of Pakistan Air Force during an aerial combat over Kashmir.

Impeachment debate opens

Democrats warned that US President Donald Trump was on the verge of dictatorship while Republicans fiercely defended his record at the opening of a stormy, historic debate on impeachment charges Wednesday. The parties held tightly to diametrically opposed views of Trump as they weighed articles of impeachment at the beginning of a two-day debate.

