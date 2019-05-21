US warship in South China Sea upsets China

international

China deplores and firmly opposes that Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said

The South China Sea has been a disputed territory for decades. Representation Pic

China on Monday lacerated the US for sailing its warship in the disputed South China Sea, saying Washington was trying to disturb peace and stability in the region. The disputed South China Sea is one of the hot button issues between the US and China who are going through a very rough patch in their ties.

The US sailed its destroyer 'Preble' near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, its second such operation in a month in disputed waters claimed by Beijing and other states.

The latest move by the US is bound to raise tensions with China as the two countries are engaged in a bleeding trade war wherein both have slapped tariffs worth billions of dollars on each other's goods.

"I must emphasise the acts of the US ship violated China's sovereignty and disturbed the peace and security and good order of the relevant waters. China deplores and firmly opposes that," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

