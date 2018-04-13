USA: Male students wear heeled shoes to stop violence against women

In a bid to stop violence against women, male students of Rhodes State College in Lima city of Ohio state decided to walk on high heeled shoes. This is the first time such an initiative has been undertaken



Representational picture

In a bid to stop violence against women, male students of Rhodes State College in Lima city of Ohio state decided to walk on high heeled shoes. This is the first time such an initiative has been undertaken.

'We are very committed to changing the culture. We know the impact of violence in our community is staggering and that is all over. So we are making sure we are doing our part, we are doing our duty, to raise awareness about it, provide local resources and to educate on how to prevent and report,' hometownstations.com quoted Rhodes State College Coordinator of Student Engagement and Activities Nicole Buccall as saying.

The concept of men wearing heels came into being in 1599 when Persian general Shah Abbas dispatched a heel-wearing political assignment to Spain, Germany and Russia. Louis XIV was another man who made red heeled shoes a trend. After it became popular among public, he altered the laws of France, permitting only court associates to wear them. The last time high heels were in trade was in 1960s America when low heeled cowboy boots for men re-emerged.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever