Usain Bolt begins training with Australian football club

Thirty-one-year-old eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C-facing) gathers with the team as he trains for the first time for the A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on August 21, 2018. Pic/AFP

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Tuesday started his first practice with professional Australian football club Central Coast Mariners. The eight-time Olympic gold medal winner marked his 32nd birthday by completing the session at the club's stadium in Gosford, north of Sydney, as documented by an Efe journalist.

"The Mariners decided to give me an opportunity and I am very grateful for it," Bolt said during a joint press conference with the A-League side coach Mike Mulvey.

"I am only here to make them proud and make myself proud, and do my best," he added. Aiming to become a professional football player, Bolt, who ended his running career last year, had also trained with German club Borussia Dortmund, South African club Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

