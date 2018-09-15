Usain Bolt enters space race in zero-gravity sprint

other-sports

Bolt briefly broke off from his pursuit of a professional football career with Australia's Central Coast Mariners to travel to France for the event

Usain Bolt gesturing in zero-gravity conditions on an aircraft. PIC/AFP

Paris: Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt was back on the starting line on Thursday — but found it a challenge to stay on his feet in zero-gravity conditions aboard an aeroplane.

Bolt briefly broke off from his pursuit of a professional football career with Australia's Central Coast Mariners to travel to France for the event. Dressed in a spacesuit, Bolt was aboard a zero-gravity Airbus as part of an event sponsored by a champagne brand.

The plane performed a series of parabolas as Bolt and two other guests experienced a phase of weightlessness for 22 seconds, time for a race to be staged within the cabin.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever