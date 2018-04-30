Usain Bolt keen to become an Avenger superhero soon

Usain Bolt has befriended Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, widely known for playing Thor in the Marvel-produced series, and that's where the offer came from



Sprint king Usain Bolt may soon be a superhero after he was offered a role in the next Avengers movie recently. According to British tabloid, Daily Star, the Jamaican, 31, has befriended Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, widely known for playing Thor in the Marvel-produced series, and that's where the offer came from. "I met Chris at the Commonwealth Games. We were chatting and he asked me to become an Avenger," Bolt said yesterday.



The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is currently on the lookout for an alternate career. "I have been an Olympic gold medallist, a businessman and now a football player, so why couldn't I be a future Avenger? Anything can happen," Usain Bolt, who trained last month with German football team Borussia Dortmund. said. Well, we can't wait to watch Bolt marvel!

