Usain Bolt turns DJ at CWG 2018 closing party!

Sprint King Usain plays DJ as Mary Kom holds up Indian flag at Gold Coast CWG Closing Ceremony yesterday



Usain Bolt

As India's boxing queen MC Mary Kom, the flag-bearer, marched with the contingent at the glittering Closing Ceremony of the XXI CWG in Gold Coast, Australia, Sprint King Usain Bolt (below) partied on stage as one of the special guests of the night yesterday.

The world's fastest man, Bolt, 31, had the crowd swaying to his skills on the DJ console. He made a surprise appearance on the decks as the Games closed in a colourful ceremony with references to Aboriginal culture — although indigenous protests continued outside. Australia finished with 80 golds, way ahead of England's 45 and India's 26.



Boxer MC Mary Kom holds the India flag at the CWG Closing Ceremony in Gold Coast yesterday. Pics/AFP

"For those who delivered this event, I say, You beauty! You did us proud," said Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The Awesome Aussie Sisters also played out some tunes, while 2013 Australian X-Factor winner Dami Im excelled on the piano as the CWG flag was handed over to Birmingham, who will host the next edition of the CWG in 2022.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates