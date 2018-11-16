Usain Bolt: Will take a call on my football career soon

football

The eight-time Olympic champion turned down an offer from Central Coast Mariners following a long trial with the A-League club

Bolt tried out for A-League club Central Coast Mariners recently

Star sprinter Usain Bolt will give himself until the end of November to take a call on whether to continue pursuing a career in professional football or not.

"I've got a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs out there," Bolt said. "We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits."

Bolt took part in the club's most recent A-League tie against Melbourne Victory despite failing to reach an agreement with the Mariners. Bolt has also trained with Norwegian team Stromsgodset and German giants Borussia Dortmund.

